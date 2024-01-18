Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who’s now running for U.S. Senate, posted another record-breaking quarter late last year, raising $1.78 million in the fourth quarter — the largest fourth-quarter fundraising haul from donors of any candidate in Maryland history.

As a result, she will go into the election year with more than $3.1 million cash in hand.

“I am truly grateful for the historic outpouring of support for my campaign,” Alsobrooks said. “It’s indicative of the fact that our people-first message is resonating with everyday Marylanders. When I set a fundraising record like this, I knew I didn’t do it alone. Our grassroots movement continues to grow because what we’re fighting for is each other — every hardworking Marylander who wants to feel safer in their communities, who needs access to quality education, who deserves a job that treats them with dignity and respect. My fight is your fight, and I won’t ever forget that.”

Alsobrooks has won the nod of U.S. Sens. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.), Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball, and the state’s attorneys from Baltimore City, Montgomery County and Charles County, among others. She has been endorsed by the Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee and several unions.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) is retiring after decades of service. The Democratic primary is on May 14.