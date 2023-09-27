The race to replace Sen. Ben Cardin’s soon-to-be-vacant seat is heating up as candidates continue to gain prominent endorsements and advocate for why they are the best person for the job.

Congressman Ivey Endorses Alsobrooks for Senate

The Alsobrooks campaign added their 100th endorsement on Sept. 18: U.S. Rep Glenn Ivey (D-Maryland).

This endorsement adds to her significant endorsement advantage over her two biggest challengers in the Senate primary: Congressman David Trone (D) and Councilman Will Jawando (D).

“I’m really excited for her to have the chance to do this, and it couldn’t come at a more important time,” Ivey said at Alsobrooks’ campaign headquarters on Mercantile Lane in Largo.

“We need to make sure we get people in the Senate who can push to make sure that we get those things through. Angela Alsobrooks is the right person to do that. Can’t wait for her to get in.”

Ivey said Alsobrooks has partnered with federal lawmakers on transportation and broadband projects during his tenure, and she would support federal legislation to expand voting rights and reform policing. Both Ivey and Alsobrooks formerly served as the State’s Attorney of Prince George’s County.

Alsobrooks is hosting her ninth annual family barbecue on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 6-9 PM at Martin’s Crosswinds in Greenbelt. Children under 12 are granted free entry.

Jawando Adds Endorsements, Attends South County Dems Meeting

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At-Large), who has often touted his past record during his campaign, has added new endorsements to his campaign. Prince George’s County Council members Wala Blegay (D-District 6) and Krystal Oriadha (D-District 7), West Baltimore Democrat Kristerfer Burnett and Riverdale Park Council member Karen Meija have all expressed support for Jawando’s Senate campaign. Both Oriadha and Burnett emphasized that Jawando is the most progressive candidate in the race, while Blegay noted that she has known him for decades.

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of these four fantastic public servants. This campaign is based upon the belief that we can build a shared prosperity for all Marylanders, and with their support, achieving this dream is increasingly possible. They represent the next generation of leaders in our state who are stepping up and doing their part to build a better future where no one has to be worse off for their neighbor to do better,” said Jawando.

“Over the coming weeks and months, my campaign will continue to expand into both Prince George’s and Baltimore City and County. The race is early, and anyone who tells you they know how things will shake out is mistaken,” he continued. “I have gained a sense from speaking with residents across our state that there is a deep frustration with the status quo, and they are looking for a U.S. senator who can deliver for their communities. This is what I have done in Montgomery County, and it’s why I am running for the Senate.”

In an interview with the Informer, Jawando cited his progressive credentials, federal experience, the lack of millennial representation in Congress, and the number of votes he received in prior elections as some of the factors that distinguish him from the other candidates.

“I have the legislative credentials to show it– from my work on the Montgomery County Council passing historic rent stabilization to enacting police reform in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, to my current work fighting to eliminate tipped wages and ensure livable incomes for service workers. I have a deep understanding of the mechanisms of D.C. and Congress, and there would be no beat missed once I am elected in Maryland’s representation in the Senate,” he said.

“I am serving the community that I was born in and grew up in, and I am eager to serve the state that I have called home my entire life in the Senate.”

Jawando attended the South County Dems Meeting on Sept. 14 as the key speaker.

“If you’re not willing to put it on the line for our people, why show up?” he asked the South County audience. He thanked the Young Democrats for an invitation to their recent Kennedy-King dinner, and applauded Council members Blegay and Oriadha for their determination on the Council.

Congressman Trone’s Ad Buys

Two new television ads will now be hitting Marylanders from the campaign of David Trone: Fair Shake, which outlines his background, and “Advocate,” which details his support for abortion rights and expanded access in Western Maryland.

EMILY’s List, a national reproductive rights organization, has endorsed Alsobrooks in the Senate race and criticized Trone for campaign spending to benefit Republican candidates for state office. Trone countered by saying these donations came from his business, not himself personally.

Trone ran two other ads beginning in May; one centered on Baltimore and a promise to address the opioid epidemic and another about his plans to reform the criminal justice system