Maryland set a new single-day record Thursday for the number of new coronavirus cases with 6,869 reported.

The state’s previous single-day record was 3,758 on Jan. 9, WTTG-TV (Channel 5) reported.

As of Friday, Maryland has 1,505 COVID-19-related hospitalizations, according to health department data. At this time last year, there were 1,760, with the record coming on Jan. 12 with more than 1,929, WTTG reported.

The state has had more than 638,000 confirmed coronavirus cases since the outset of the pandemic, according to the health department. Maryland also has 11,022 related deaths as of Dec. 4, though a cyberattack on the department’s website earlier this month has prevented it from updating some pandemic-related statistics, including the cumulative death toll.