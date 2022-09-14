Singer/actress Capathia Jenkins, Grammy-nominated artist Ryan Shaw and an ensemble of accomplished vocalists will perform with the Maryland Symphony Orchestra in “ARETHA: The Queen of Soul,” at the Maryland Theatre Performing Arts Center.

The concert, which will serve as the kickoff of the 2022-2023 season, will also feature Elizabeth Schulze as conductor with performances on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 18 at 3 p.m.

Franklin, dubbed “The Queen of Soul,” gained international acclaim with her powerful and expressive vocals and skillfully executed piano melodies with songs that crossed multiple genres, resulting in a legion of fans whose numbers increase with each generation.

In a tribute to the “Queen,” new arrangements of her most beloved hits including “Respect,” “I Say a Little Prayer,” “Chain of Fools” and “Natural Woman” will be performed.

Jenkins, born and raised in Brooklyn, has been featured on television, starred on Broadway, appeared around the world with numerous orchestras and has several critically-acclaimed recordings under her belt.

Shaw, hailed for his brilliant recordings, has also been featured on television and stages around the globe as an actor and vocalist with performances at Radio City Music Hall and Carnegie Hall.

Founded in 1982, the Maryland Symphony Orchestra marks its 41st season as the area’s premier professional orchestra, providing musical performances that educate and entertain, while enhancing the cultural environment of Western Maryland and the surrounding region.

For more information, go to www.marylandsymphony.org.