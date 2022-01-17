Maryland’s coronavirus cases, positivity rate and related hospitalizations all took a turn for the better Monday.

Even with the rapidly spreading omicron variant of the virus driving case spikes and tightening restrictions nationwide, Maryland’s number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped by 60 on Monday to 3,062 — and that total is down markedly from just a week prior, when it was at 3,364.

The state’s average seven-day daily positivity rate decreased for the second straight day, falling from 21.91% Sunday to 20.25% on Monday, according to health department data. Sunday’s rate was 0.94% lower than the previous day’s.

Though the seven-day rate is still well above the target range of 5%, it has shrunken drastically from Jan. 10’s average of 27.98%.

Maryland hit the 900,000-case mark Monday with 6,537 new infections reported, but the daily toll was down from Sunday’s total of 7,870. The state also recorded 51 new deaths over the past 24 hours.

As of Monday, the state has reported 906,209 cases and 12,467 related deaths since the outset of the pandemic in early 2020, according to state data.

So far, more than 4.3 million state residents have been fully vaccinated, with roughly 87% of the population age 5 or older having received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the health department.