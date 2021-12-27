Maryland logged more than 25,000 new coronavirus cases over the holiday weekend, another sign of the surging omicron variant of the virus as the state’s positivity rate jumped past 15%.

The state recorded 5,826 new cases Sunday after two straight days of 9,000-plus cases, Baltimore’s WJZ-TV reported.

Another 5,376 cases were reported Monday, and the state’s positivity rate is now at 16.54%, up 2.45% from Thursday.

As of Monday, Maryland has roughly 669,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 11,022 related deaths since the start of the pandemic in early 2020, according to health department data.

Gov. Larry Hogan last week announced plans to spend $100 million in emergency funding to beef up the medical workforce and expand access to coronavirus testing kits, vaccines and monoclonal antibody treatment.