Maryland’s COVID Positivity Rate Takes Sharp Drop

Maryland’s coronavirus statistics were a bit of a mixed bag Tuesday, with related hospitalizations and deaths inching upward while the state’s testing positivity rate noticeably dropped.

The state health department reported 482 new infections over the most recent 24-hour period, along with five virus-related deaths.

The current number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations jumped by five Tuesday to 568, a day after the total fell by 23.

However, the state’s daily seven-day average positivity rate now sits at 2.95%, down 0.11% from Monday and well below the general recommended rate of 5%.

As of Tuesday, Maryland has reported 562,200 coronavirus cases and 10,682 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic, according to a state-run online dashboard.

So far, more than 4 million Marylanders are fully vaccinated, with about 86.5% of residents 18 and older having received at least one dose of a vaccine, according to the state data.