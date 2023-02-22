Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) signed an executive order on Feb. 16 mandating state agencies to report data assessing the performance of the state’s Minority Business Enterprise program.

“Our administration has the most diverse cabinet in history, and it’s critical that we take the first step forward in delivering more access and opportunities to our minority-owned businesses in order to create a more economically competitive and inclusive state,” the governor said.

In 2013, state leaders set a MBE goal of 29% which has yet to be met.

The order requires participating agencies that have not submitted mandatory MBE data for fiscal year 2022 to the administration to do so within 15 days. Plus, the order mandates that within 60 days, program participants must report certain procurement activity since July 1, 2022, in addition to MBE goals and benchmarks.

The agencies must report on outreach and marketing efforts conducted since July 1, 2022, too.

Maryland set up the MBE program in 1978 with the aim of increasing participation of minority and women-owned firms in state government procurement.