Masks are once again required inside Prince George’s County Public Schools as of today, Monday, Aug. 15. The school district made the announcement Friday, citing concerns about COVID-19. Students will return to their classrooms on August 29.

Masking is not optional, and the face coverings will be required in all schools and facilities until further notice “in light of the highly contagious COVID-19 BA.5 variant,” the district said in a statement. The district says they’re following county health department recommendations.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed PG County’s COVID-19 community level as high as of Friday.