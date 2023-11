Rest in heavenly peace to Maudine Cooper. She was an incredible force in civil rights and education, fighting for the best interests of all. Well done!

Juanita Thomas

Washington, D.C.

Poetry in Motion

What a great story on the Anacostia High School students who co-authored an environmental book poetry book. I’m sure it was an incredible and enriching experience for them and one they won’t forget.

Amy Walters

Washington, D.C.