An accomplished scientist, educator, and university administrator has been named the 10th president of the University of the District of Columbia (UDC).

Maurice D. Edington, Ph.D. is set to succeed Ronald Mason Jr., J.D., UDC’s longest-serving president. Mason will end his tenure on July 31 but will remain a faculty member at the David A. Clarke School of Law, allowing for a smooth transition.

Edington will take the helm on Aug. 1, bringing more than 20 years of higher education leadership experience. He most recently served as the executive vice president and chief operating officer at Florida A&M University (FAMU). He comes to UDC with a proven track record of success in improving student retention and graduation rates.

Through his tenure at FAMU, Edington has served in several other roles, including the provost and vice president for Academic Affairs and vice president for Strategic Planning, Analysis, and Institutional Effectiveness. He was also the founding dean of the FAMU College of Science and Technology. Edington’s administrative experiences include serving as the director of the FAMU Quality Enhancement Program (QEP), chair of the FAMU Department of Chemistry, and director of the FAMU Office of Engineering and Science Support.

This presidential appointment results from an extensive seven-month search, guided by UDC’s Board of Trustees-appointed Presidential Search Committee and assisted by the executive search firm Greenwood Asher & Associates Executive Search.

“Dr. Edington’s academic and leadership acumen, fundraising abilities, and passion for supporting students and faculty make him uniquely qualified to guide the University of the District of Columbia to the next level,” said Board of Trustees Chair Christopher D. Bell, Esq. “He will inherit an exceptional foundation that will grow the University into an even greater, more successful educational environment.”

Edington received his B.A. in chemistry from Fisk University and a Ph.D. in physical chemistry from Vanderbilt University. He completed his postdoctoral studies at Duke University, where he was a National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Research Service Award Postdoctoral Fellow. He is married to Tonya Edington and is the father of Gabriella Edington, M.D.

UDC graduate Hilary Daniel, a local educator and performer, said that while she’ll miss Mason’s leadership, she’s looking forward to the future of the university and trusts the board’s vision, which voted unanimously for Edington during their regular meeting on June 8.

“I love President Mason, so I’ll miss his direction. He’s so down-to-earth and is a true Firebird,” Daniel told The Informer. “I’m excited for Dr. Edington, though. If the board voted on him unanimously, he must be onto something.”