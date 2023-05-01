The DC Statehood PAC, with the support of D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D), declared May 1 as DC Statehood Day, a first, at an event held at the National Press Club in Northwest.

“DC Statehood Day is a rallying cry for all Americans who believe the 700,000 tax-paying citizens of the District should enjoy equal participation in our democracy,” said DC Statehood PAC Lorie Masters.

The DC Statehood PAC is a hybrid political action committee registered with the Federal Election Commission. Its goal is to give District residents full and equal voting members of the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate using statehood as a vehicle. On April 27, Norton introduced a resolution expressing support for May 1 as DC Statehood Day.

“The single idea of ‘taxation without representation’ that gave rise to the American Revolution still resonates today,” she said. “D.C. residents pay the highest federal taxes per capita and more federal taxes than 23 states, and the District has a bond rating higher than 35 states. D.C. residents have fought and died in every war since the Revolution, and they deserve voting representation in Congress and full local self-government.”

DC Statehood PAC leaders advise supporters to discuss its importance with friends and relatives; wear District-themed clothes and apparel in public; sign the petition in support of D.C. statehood which will be hand delivered on May 1 and use #dcstatehoodday on all social media channels.