D.C.’s first-ever Veg Restaurant Week will take place May 7 – 14, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced, and will feature some of the District’s most highly-rated vegan and plant-based restaurants ranging from fast-casual to fine dining establishments.

D.C. Shadow Representative Oye Owolewa and Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn will co-chair the city-wide event.

According to Mayor Bowser’s proclamation, which comes less than a year after D.C.’s Green Food Purchasing Act, a “global shift toward plant-centric food norms would help lower greenhouse gas emissions.”

D.C. Veg Restaurant Week “presents an opportunity to celebrate those small businesses that are showcasing plant-based fare and making it more accessible to residents throughout the District.”

Many restaurants plan to participate, including fast-casual hotspots like PLNT Burger and Hip City Veg and fine dining spots including D.C. Harvest and Equinox.

Black-owned Gangster Vegan Organics, RAWish and Sweet Sosumba, Bowser said, are “helping continue the rich tradition of Black veganism in D.C.”

Adams Morgan Salvadoran/Mexican hotspot El Tamarindo and pizza favorite Roscoe’s Pizzeria also represent eating establishments on the roster.

In addition, locals will have the chance to sample delicious fare from D.C. Vegan and BDG’s Chicken Vegan.

Restaurants will spotlight plant-based fare in various ways, from prix fixe and new vegan specialty items to discounts and complimentary menu items.

“D.C. Veg Restaurant Week encourages the public and community leaders to get to know and celebrate their neighborhoods’ healthy and planet-friendly dining options while supporting local businesses,” Max Broad, founder of DC Voters for Animals Education Fund, said.

“Together with Mayor Bowser, our co-chairs, and the diverse and culturally-rich restaurants taking part, we hope to model the benefits of continuing to center plants on our plates all year round.”

For more information including a complete list of participating restaurants, visit www.vegdc.org.