An annual, monthlong celebration of the District’s creative community kicks off on Thursday, Sept. 1, on the Pier at District Wharf in Southwest with an entertaining program hosted by DJ Tommy McFly and a 202Creates Pop-Up Lounge at La Vie Rooftop hosted by Kyle on the Mic.

Dr. Angie M. Gates, director, Office of Cable Television, Film, Music and Entertainment (OCTFME), said she’s excited about the return of the initiative and invited everyone in the Greater Washington Area to take advantage of the many events that will be featured during 202Creates Month.

Mayor Muriel Bowser launched 202Creates in September 2016 to celebrate the District’s vibrant creative community which includes: musicians, performing artists, filmmakers, tech entrepreneurs culinary and cosmetology industries, sports, entertainment, music, artists, fashion, visual artists, production support companies and creative entrepreneurs who contribute to the city’s creative economy.

202Creates has been making an impact by supporting creative residents and building the creative community for the past seven years. Each year, in honor of the District’s diverse and dynamic creative economy and its diverse and vibrant creative culture and community, D.C. sponsors a city-wide celebration.

The monthlong celebration showcases and engages the District’s entrepreneurial and creative communities through a diverse series of events that will take place in each of the city’s eight wards.

Other key events scheduled for the month include: DC Jazz Festival, Aug. 31 – Sept. 4; DC Shorts International Film Festival, Sept. 8 – 18; Mayor’s Arts Awards, Sept. 13; Mayor’s Maternal Infant Summit, Sept. 15; H Street Festival, Sept. 17; DC Fashion Week, Sept. 23 – 25; Art All Night, Sept. 23 – 24; and Fiesta DC Festival, Sept. 24 – 25.

For more information, visit www.entertainment.dc.gov.