The Mayor’s Office on African American Affairs will hold its Black Business Expo on July 7 at Sandlot Anacostia in Ward 8 in Southeast.

The focus will be on the food industry. The event suits those who are seasoned professionals or just starting off in the food world.

Join for informative talks and networking opportunities with leading industry experts. Attendees will get the chance to meet potential suppliers, buyers, partners, and D.C. government regulatory agencies while discovering the latest trends, techniques, and tips to enhance your food business. The range of topics and tables will be many, but a couple of topics include Introduction to food entrepreneurship; business planning and strategy; marketing and branding; food safety and regulations; product development and innovation and Mayor Bowser’s investments in food-based businesses.

Register at Tinyurl.com/MOAAABBE.