DETROIT – Mazda added a 2.5-liter turbo that will deliver 250 horsepower and 320 pound-feet of torque to its lineup.

We had the Mazda3 Hatch but make no mistake – it was a hatchback in form only.

This car sat low to the ground, had a long hood, and had seats like buckets, pun intended. It was quick, highly maneuverable and was way more sports car than hatchback.

And even though we had to slide down to get into it, there was plenty of room up front for two people.

Oh, let us not forget that with regular gasoline, you get 227 horsepower and we had all-wheel drive.

Mazda in general does not employ touchscreens because of safety concerns. It can get a bit complicated changing stations and the rest.

Technically, the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo comes standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Mazda Connected Services with a three-year trial and in-car Wi-Fi hot spot with six-months or 2GB trial, Bose 12-speaker premium audio, 8.8-inch large center display with Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, two front USB inputs and Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry.

Complementing the feel of refined performance, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters, frameless auto-dim rearview mirror and chrome finishes around the push-button start and glove box are exclusive to the turbo offering. Other interior features include Mazda’s Active Driving Display head-up unit, power moonroof, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, leatherette seating, leather-wrapped shift knob and aluminum speaker grilles.

To encourage peace of mind, the Mazda3 2.5 Turbo includes standard i-Activsense safety technologies such as Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Smart Brake Support, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist, Driver Attention Alert, Adaptive Front-lighting system and High Beam Control.

Additional standard equipment includes larger tailpipes, 18-inch black aluminum alloy wheels, gloss black heated door mirrors, “TURBO” badge on the trunk and on the engine cover, rearview camera, LED daytime running lights, automatic on/off LED signature headlights, rain-sensing windshield wipers and a shark fin antenna

The hatchback is equipped with a gloss black rear roof spoiler and front air dam. Further supporting driving confidence, this top-tier package introduces all-new i-Activsense safety technologies. Rear Smart City Brake Support with Rear Cross-Traffic Braking will automatically apply the brakes when the vehicle is in reverse if an obstacle or a crossing vehicle is detected.

The 360° View Monitor with front and rear parking sensors is now available on the Mazda3 with high-definition digital clarity, said Mazda. A new convenience feature, Traffic Jam Assist enhances Mazda Radar Cruise Control by providing steering inputs at speeds under 40 mph. These advancements in safety technology build upon other features such as Mazda’s Active Driving Display and Adaptive Front-lighting System, which help the Mazda3 stand out among entry-level premium vehicles.

The Premium Plus package includes leather seats, navigation and adds HomeLink to the frameless auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Mazda3 Hatch is a lot of car for a reasonable $36,010.

Frank S. Washington is editor of AboutThatCar.com.