D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie on Wednesday endorsed former Bowser administration official Faith Gibson Hubbard as his choice to succeed him as the council’s Ward 5 representative.

Hubbard faces former Council member Vincent Orange, Ward 5 D.C. State Board of Education member Zachary Parker, Ward 5 Democrats Chairman Gordon Fletcher, former Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner Kathy Henderson and political activists Art Lloyd and Gary Johnson in the June 21 Democratic primary.

McDuffie, a council member since 2012, eschewed a reelection bid to instead run for D.C. attorney general. However, a challenge to his qualifications for the office by an opponent in April through the D.C. Board of Elections and the D.C. Court of Appeals succeeded and McDuffie suspended his campaign a few weeks ago.

McDuffie announced his choice at the Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard in Northeast while addressing a gathering of 30 people.

“I have enjoyed serving Ward 5 for the past decade,” McDuffie said. “The next council member needs to build on what we accomplished. There is only one person with the experience and the integrity who can do that. There is only one person who can keep Ward 5 moving forward and that person is Faith Gibson Hubbard.”

Hubbard is the former executive director of Thrive by Five DC, an initiative started by Mayor Muriel Bowser that focuses on childhood health and early learning policies in the city, and has worked as the director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs. She has served on the D.C. Public Library Board of Trustees and worked and volunteered in various capacities regarding the District’s educational system.

If elected, Hubbard would be the first woman to represent Ward 5 on the council. She thanked McDuffie for his support.

“I want to thank you for believing in me,” she said. “As your council member, we will be paying attention to the foundation which is critical to our success. We could go forward with a vision that doesn’t include us or go forward with Faith.”