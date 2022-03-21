The District Council 20 of the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) announced Monday that it will support D.C. Council member Kenyan McDuffie to be the city’s next attorney general.

“Council member McDuffie has been a fierce advocate for workers in the District of Columbia,” said Robert Hollingsworth, executive director of AFSCME District Council 20. “He understands labor-management relations and, at the same time, knows that ultimately it is the worker who gets the job done. It is with great pride that we endorse Kenyan McDuffie for attorney general. We know Kenyan will bring his commitment to workers’ rights to the Office of the Attorney General. Our members are proud to stand with Kenyan McDuffie.”

McDuffie, who has served on the council since 2012, entered the race to replace Karl A. Racine as the city’s attorney general last year instead of seeking reelection to a third four-year term.

McDuffie faces Ryan Jones, Brian Schwalb and Bruce Spiva in the June 21 Democratic primary.

“AFSCME members come to work every day, including during these very difficult and challenging times, to build strong, safe healthy communities,” McDuffie said in a statement. “I am honored to have the support of District 20. Public service employees are essential to the functioning of our city and the well-being of our residents. As Attorney General, I will ensure that their workplace rights are upheld and defended.”



