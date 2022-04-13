In his bid for D.C. attorney general, Kenyan McDuffie has received the endorsement of three labor unions — the Service Employees International Union 32BJ, the Baltimore-Washington Laborers’ District Council, LiUNA and UNITE HERE Local 25 — his campaign said.

McDuffie, who has represented Ward 5 on the D.C. Council since 2012, will compete against attorneys Brian Schwalb, Bruce Spiva and Ryan Jones in the Democratic primary on June 21.

John Boardman, UNITE HERE Local 25’s executive secretary-treasurer, said McDuffie stands out from his opponents.

“We will be working tirelessly in the coming months to elect Kenyan McDuffie as D.C.’s next attorney general,” Boardman said. “During his years on the D.C. Council, Kenyan has been a steadfast champion for hospitality workers. We know that as attorney general, he’ll fight to protect workers’ rights at their jobs, in their homes, and across the District.”

Jaime Contreras, executive vice president of SEIU 32BJ, said McDuffie has been a reliable ally on the council in “fights for good, family-sustaining jobs,” while John Palomo, business manager for the Baltimore-Washington Laborers’ District Council, LiUNA, said McDuffie “will be the people’s lawyer and will hit the ground running.”

McDuffie has already been endorsed by AFSCME District Council 20, the largest public employees’ union in the city. The councilman said his support from organized labor reflects his desire to help working District residents.

“Working families are the backbone of the District of Columbia,” McDuffie said in a statement announcing the endorsements Tuesday. “I am proud to stand with my friends in the labor community and honored to have their support. When we work together, we are unstoppable.

“Workers who seek to organize, as well as workers already represented by unions, face stiff headwinds from corporations that prioritize profits above dignity, safety, and fairness,” he said. “We must ensure that workers are treated with respect and paid the wages they deserve. As a council member, I’ve been a champion for workers’ rights, and the rights of working people will be a top priority for me as attorney general.”