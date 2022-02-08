The Rev. Charles W. McNeill Jr. kicked off his campaign for a Maryland Senate seat on Saturday in Camp Springs.

McNeill, pastor of Unity Baptist Church in Northeast, seeks the Democratic nomination to represent District 26, which includes Fort Washington, National Harbor and Oxon Hill in southern Prince George’s County.

McNeill, who also works as faith community liaison for the county, outlined affordable housing, education and economic development as part of his campaign platform.

He will face C. Anthony Muse, who once held the seat but vacated it in 2018 to make an unsuccessful run for Prince George’s County executive. Sen. Obie Patterson of Fort Washington currently holds the seat.

Del. Darryl Barnes, who chairs the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland, joined the dozens of people in attendance at McNeill’s campaign kickoff, held at Via Roma Pizza in Camp Springs.