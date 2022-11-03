The inaugural MD Emancipation Fest, presented by Baltimore’s Mount Claire at Carroll Park Commission in concert with The National Center for the Improvisational Arts, will take place Saturday.

The event will have live music and presentations from regional, national and international musicians, poets, speakers and vendors.

The celebration also will honor the contributions of Black enslaved at Mount Claire, also known as Georgia Plantation, a former industrial plantation in what is now known as Carroll Park.

On Nov. 1, 1864, Maryland’s new constitution prohibited slavery and freed all slaves, becoming one of the first states to do so.

Invited speakers for the event include U.S. Rep. Kweisi Mfume (D-Md.), Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, and Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford.

Activities include the presentation of the Great Emancipator Award to Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones (D-Baltimore County) and University of Maryland, Baltimore County professor emeritus and author Acklyn Lynch.

The event will be hosted by Robert Shahid, general manager for Morgan State University’s WEAA Radio.

“We are excited to be helping to usher in a new era that will create the framework for the research, interpretation, and physical discovery,” said Dale Green, founder, and co-chair of Mount Clare at Carroll Park Commission. “And promotion of programming centered on Black ingenuity and the contributions of the enslaved at Mount Claire. We also seek to establish Mount Clare as a site for envisioning and executing new forms of racial equity in Baltimore and beyond.”