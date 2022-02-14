Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday that state employees and visitors to state buildings won’t be required to wear masks or face coverings starting Feb. 22.

Hogan’s order was spurred by the state’s coronavirus positivity rate falling below 4% and hospitalizations dropping to 751, according to state health department data released Monday.

“Given the dramatic declines in our health metrics, we are now able to take another step toward normalcy in state operations,” the governor said in a statement. “In addition, we continue to offer paid leave for state employees to get their booster shots, which provide critical protection against the virus and its variants. I want to thank all of our dedicated state employees for their tireless efforts that have helped make Maryland’s COVID-19 response a national model.”

The mask order came on the same day the Maryland board of education was set to meet to review the state’s mask requirements for public schools. The board voted in August to implement a mask mandate for all 24 public school systems, though it was not to exceed 180 days.

Clarence Crawford, school board president, wrote in a letter Thursday to Hogan that the board has been monitoring all coronavirus-related metrics during the recent surge fueled by the omicron variant of the virus, with mandate “off-ramps” in place for jurisdictions to change policies accordingly.

The letter noted school systems and local school boards can lift mask mandates based on the following provisions:

• At least 80% of the county population “is fully vaccinated.”

• A superintendent verifies 80% of school staff and students in a school system are fully vaccinated.

• If a county has sustained 14 consecutive days of moderate or low transmission rates of COVID-19 cases, based on recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Again, we deeply appreciate your strong leadership and support throughout this once-in-a-century pandemic,” Crawford said. “We, too, share your desire not to let this pandemic distract us from aggressively addressing the learning loss and social-emotional harm this pandemic has done to our children. We look forward to working with you and stakeholders across the state to provide an excellent and equitable education for every Maryland child.”

As of Saturday, the CDC rated Maryland’s community transmission as “high,” with three counties — Baltimore, Prince George’s and Queen Anne’s — labeled as having “substantial” transmission rates, which sits just one step below high.

In the meantime, Baltimore County lifted its mask mandate on Feb. 7, with Frederick County following suit on Saturday.

Indoor mask requirements are set to end in Montgomery County on Feb. 21 and in Prince George’s County on March 9.