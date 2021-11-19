CommunityCoronavirusCovid-19Editor's Pick

Md. Jail Offers Inmates Financial Incentives to Get COVID Vaccination: Report

WI Web StaffNovember 19, 2021
0 389 1 minute read
iStockPhoto/NNPA
iStockPhoto/NNPA

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Adult Detention Center has started a new incentive program to facilitate its inmates to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

Inmates who get vaccinated will get $10 in snacks from the Maryland facility’s canteen for each dose of either of the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine or for the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported.

Inmates who already have been vaccinated will receive two snack packages.

The program is paid for by proceeds from the Inmate Canteen Account, which makes money through the center canteen and phone systems used by inmates, WUSA reported.

Maj. Michael Cronise, the center’s assistant chief, said incentivizing the shots is a cheap and hopefully effective way to raise the vaccination rate at the facility, where currently only 26% of the detention center’s population is fully vaccinated.

“While we cannot force inmates to get the vaccination, if we encourage them to get vaccinated with this incentive and utilize zero tax dollars to do it, then it is a good program for everyone involved,” Cronise said, WUSA reported. “We hope those inmates who have not been vaccinated will jump on this incentive and take advantage of it, while they can.”

Tags
WI Web StaffNovember 19, 2021
0 389 1 minute read

WI Web Staff

Related Articles

Over 1.6M Americans May Have Permanently Lost Sense of Smell to COVID: Report

November 19, 2021

D.C. Expands Walk-Up COVID Vaccine Clinics for Kids

November 19, 2021
First lady Jill Biden visits Children's National THEARC in D.C. on Nov. 17 to encourage people to vaccinate their children against the coronavirus. (Abdullah Konte/The Washington Informer)

First Lady Jill Biden Touts COVID Vaccine for Kids During THEARC Visit

November 18, 2021

Va. Health Dept. to Provide Free COVID Antigen At-Home Tests at Libraries

November 18, 2021
Leave a Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Washington Informer Newspaper. Sign me up!

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

© Copyright 2021, Washington Informer Newspaper. All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button

My News Matters to me - Washington Informer Donations

Be a Part of The Washington Informer Legacy

A donation of your choice empowers our journalists to continue the work to better inform, educate and empower you through technology and resources that you use.

Click Here Today to Support Black Press and be a part of the Legacy!

Subscribe today for free and be the first to have news and information delivered directly to your inbox.

By submitting this form, you are consenting to receive marketing emails from: Washington Informer Newspaper, 3117 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave SE, Washington, DC, 20032, http://www.washingtoninformer.com. You can revoke your consent to receive emails at any time by using the SafeUnsubscribe® link, found at the bottom of every email. Emails are serviced by Constant Contact

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker