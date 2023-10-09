Maryland state Sen. Melony Griffith (D-District 25) announced that she will be stepping down at the end of October to lead the Maryland Hospital Association.

Griffith has served in Annapolis for 16 years and her background is in public health. Griffith graduated from Howard University in 1987 with a social work master’s degree.

“I remain committed to serving our community,” Griffith wrote in a letter to her constituents on Friday. “I will now focus my efforts on improving health outcomes for all of us, and I will continue to partner with you to address other important challenges in our community.”

This announcement was met with praise and optimism from Health and Government Operations Chair Joseline Peña-Melnyk (D, District 21) and MedChi CEO Gene M. Ransom III.

Griffith’s resignation will lead to a vacancy in the state Senate. At the Prince George’s County Chamber of Commerce’s Excellence in Business Awards gala on Oct. 6, Delegate Nick Charles (D- District 25) announced his intention to file for the appointment. Charles has served as the Chair of the Prince George’s County House Delegation for several years.

There is some speculation that others such as Delegate Karen Toles (D-District 25) will file for the appointment but there has been no confirmation as of yet. Delegate Kent Roberson (D, District 25) indicated that he is not filing for the appointment via text.

“I am not running for Senate,” said retired Delegate and former Black Caucus Chair Darryl Barnes in a phone interview with The Informer. “I’m in a good place with Evans, Barnes and Associates.”

Barnes will pass the one-year cooldown for former legislators and be able to lobby the General Assembly in mid-April of this upcoming year. His water brand, Quora Alkaline Water, recently announced they’ll be in Shoppers grocery stores across Maryland.

Former Councilmember Derrick Leon Davis also contemplated filing for the appointment, but is choosing to back Charles for the Senate seat following discussion with his loved ones.

“I am inclined to support Delegate Charles in his attempt to replace our friend Senator Griffith,” Davis told The Informer via text. “Both have done well for the County in Annapolis.”

Griffith is also the Chair of the Senate’s Finance Committee, the only woman currently serving as Chair of the four Senate committees.