The median age of women giving birth increased over the past three decades from 27 to a record-high 30, according to the Census Bureau.

Since 1990, birth rates have declined for women in their 20s and grew for women in their late 30s and 40s, The Associated Press reported, based on census data. While fertility rates fell from 1990 to 2019 overall, the decline was stable compared to previous time periods.

However, the ages when women had babies have shifted. The fertility rate declined by nearly 43% for women between the ages of 20 and 24 and by more than 22% for women between 25 and 29.

Simultaneously, fertility rates increased by more than 67% for women between 35 and 39 and by more than 132% for women between 40 and 44, according to a census analysis based on National Center for Health Statistics data, AP reported.