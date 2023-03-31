If you receive Medicaid health insurance coverage, you must know that Medicaid Renewals will start on April 1, 2023 when the continuous coverage requirements expire. The DC Medicaid will conduct full redeterminations for all Medicaid enrolled beneficiaries beginning in April 2023 through May 2024. Before the pandemic, Medicaid beneficiaries renewed their eligibility once a year. During the pandemic, continuous coverage occurred without requiring a redetermination of eligibility. As of April 1, 2023, all Medicaid beneficiaries must renew within a 14 month window once they receive their renewal notices in the mail. All Medicaid beneficiaries should update their contact information, e.g. address, phone number, email address since all notices will be sent by mail. “Don’t Wait To Update” information by going to districtdirect.dc.gov or call 202.727.5355. To avoid a gap in Medicaid coverage and to receive renewal notice in the mail, updated contact information is needed. Go to districtdirect.dc.gov to update online. Go to a DHS Service Center or call 202.727.5355. Nearly two-thirds of current Medicaid beneficiaries will be renewed with no additional action required by the beneficiary and there will be no gap in their health insurance coverage.