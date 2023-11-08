The medical cannabis open application period for unlicensed operators for a Cultivation Center, Internet Retailer or Retailer license has opened and will close on Jan. 29, 2024, at 4 p.m.

Applications submitted outside the specified open period will be rejected. Applications submitted online are the recommended mode. Applications can also be filed in person or by mail at 2000 14th Street NW, Suite 1024 South, Washington, D.C. 20009. Documents can also be obtained at abca.dc.gov. Applications submitted in person or by mail will be date and time-stamped upon receipt.

Email applications should be combined into one PDF file and emailed to ABCA.CannabisLicensing@dc.gov. Application fees must be paid within one business day following formal notification of application acceptance.

Questions and requests for technical assistance should be directed to ABCA.CannabisLicensing@dc.gov.