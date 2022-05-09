Former District Heights, Maryland, Mayor Johnathan Medlock officially became a member of Prince George’s County Council on Monday.

Medlock will serve on the 11-member body until December to complete the four-year term of former Council member Derrick Leon Davis, who resigned last month.

“I feel excited. It’s a great day for myself and Prince George’s County and the District 6 residents,” he said after a nearly 30-minute swearing-in ceremony. “I’m looking forward to really getting in. We have a lot of work to do.”

About 30 minutes after being sworn in, Medlock settled in to participate in land use matters and zoning as the council sat as the District Council.

The council will then convene as a Committee of the Whole to review the police budget and law enforcement legislation, including the county incorporating a police accountability board.

The biggest item he will jump into is the county’s proposed $5 billion fiscal 2023 budget. According to the council calendar, a spending plan could be adopted on May 26.

In the meantime, Medlock is receiving support from his new colleagues, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, state officials and community leaders.

“Over the years I have had the pleasure of working with many mayors in this state. Each and every one of them bring their own unique talent and skills to the job,” said Maryland Senate President Pro Tem Melony Griffith (D-District 25) of Upper Marlboro. “What I saw in Johnathan Medlock when he took that office of [District Heights] commissioner first and then mayor is a public servant who understands the importance of partnership and collaboration.”

Dr. Lamont Bunyon, president of 100 Black Men of Prince George’s County, said he first met Medlock six or seven years ago at a library in District Heights while Medlock read to children.

“He wasn’t a member of the 100 at that time. He was just volunteering,” Bunyon said. “Later on he became a member of our brotherhood that serves this county and he became one of our best leaders. This is a man of high integrity who lives by his motto: ‘It’s always forward. It’s never backwards.’”