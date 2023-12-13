A high-quality life means being healthy physically and mentally and being your best. As your healthcare provider, MedStar Family Choice District of Columbia is committed to ensuring that you live healthy and strong to be your best.

How can we help you live healthier, be stronger, and be your best in body, mind, and spirit?

Let us help you and your family receive the highest quality of care possible. We will connect you to the right doctor and dental provider and help schedule your appointments.

Take ownership of your health by working with MedStar Family Choice District of Columbia, and let’s make you the best you can be.

Benefits… you have them, here’s how you keep them As a MedStar Family Choice District of Columbia Enrollee, it may be time to renew your DC Healthy Families, DC Healthcare Alliance, or Immigrant Children’s Program benefits. All beneficiaries must renew or recertify to keep their benefits. Don’t wait to update! Visit District Direct at DistrictDirect.DC.gov to ensure your contact information is up to date so you will receive important information.

