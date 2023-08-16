Prince George’s County Public Schools (PGCPS) will kick off the school year with a new leader at the helm. Millard House II was appointed Superintendent by Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks effective July 1, 2023.

Superintendent House came from the Houston Independent School District (HISD), the largest school district in Texas and the eighth largest in the country. During his two-year tenure, he implemented HISD’s first comprehensive five-year strategic plan shaped and guided by community input. Under his leadership, the administration delivered on the plan by lifting 40 of 50 campuses off the state failing list, increasing teacher compensation by 11%, making a nurse, librarian, and counselor available on every campus, addressing a structural deficit and making challenging high-quality instructional material accessible to all students.

House will continue to use a collaborative approach in PGCPS, with plans to hold listening sessions with stakeholders at the start of the school year.

“Collaboration is key to building a community of support for our schools, and I look forward to learning firsthand from students, families and staff what is important to them and what we need to improve.”

House has already identified improvements to school security as a top priority for the 2023-2024 school year. To deter bringing dangerous items into schools, middle and high school students, staff and visitors will be required to pass through screening devices at school entrances this fall. Device installation will be phased in starting with schools with the highest needs. Additionally, clear backpacks will be required for students in grades nine through twelve and students in Non-Traditional Programs (North, South and Middle).

“School security has become a top priority as incidents of weapons and violence in schools are highlighted in the media,” said House. “I believe these two strategies will make a significant impact in reducing incidents in our secondary schools and will go a long way in making everyone feel safer in school.”

Superintendent House is well-prepared to meet the needs of students in Prince George’s County. At the end of his first year at HISD, he was named a Green-Garner Award finalist by the Council of Great City Schools for outstanding contributions to urban education. The Houston Area Urban League also recognized his contributions to the city’s children with a Black Excellence in Education award.

He succeeds Dr. Monica Goldson who served as Chief Executive Officer for the last five years of her 32-year career in PGCPS.