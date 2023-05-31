The Rwandan community in Greater Manchester, United Kingdom, on Saturday unveiled a new memorial stone in Salford City in honor of the victims of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, The New Times, Rwanda’s largest daily newspaper, reported.

The unveiling was part of an event organized to commemorate the genocide. It was attended by dignitaries including the High Commissioner for Rwanda to the UK Johnston Busingye, the Member of Parliament for Salford and Eccles Rebecca Long-Bailey, and officials from the Salford City Council.

“With the unveiling of this memorial stone we honor the memory of the over one million killed in the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, we impart knowledge and awareness to generations, stand up to genocide denial, reach out to the world and make never again reality,” Busingye said.

“With the genocide against the Tutsi, Rwanda sank to her lowest. We chose to rise rather than sink deeper. Since 1994 we embarked on a resolute journey to build unity, reconciliation, tolerance and socio-economic development. We are not at our destination yet, but we make progress daily and are surely on the way,” he added.

The Rwandan Community of Greater Manchester worked with the Rwandan High Commission and Salford City Council to establish the memorial, which joins other memorial sites in the UK, including one in Liverpool, Nottingham, and Plymouth.

“[Honored] to attend a moving event in St Stephen’s gardens today unveiling a memorial stone to the victims of the 1994 genocide perpetrated against the Tutsi in Rwanda. A permanent place of remembrance, healing, strength and light coming from darkness and to say never again,” Long-Bailey tweeted after the event.

Busingye appreciated the large number of Rwandans who gathered from the communities in Manchester and the North West of England, as well as friends of Rwanda.