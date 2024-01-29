Memphis Jelks, the hip-hop luminary signed to Chuck D’s SpitSlam Record Label, has unveiled his latest track, “The 89th Day,” drawing inspiration from a conversation with legendary comedian Bill Cosby.

The release follows Jelks’ previous viral hit, “The Cosby Dance,” which caught the attention of Cosby himself, leading to a statement praising Jelks as a “prolific rapper” contributing to the restoration of the comedian’s legacy.

Jelks discussed the inspiration for “The 89th Day” in a recent phone conversation with Cosby, arranged by the comedian’s spokesman, Andrew Wyatt. He related his experience of losing his job just before starting employment elsewhere. Cosby suggested turning the story into a song, resulting in the creation of the new track.

“The 89th Day” aims to blend comedy and music while conveying the importance of education and credentials in the modern workforce.

Jelks expressed appreciation for Cosby’s mentorship and acknowledged the vital role of education in his journey.

“I salute everyone around the world involved in the education industry because I know how it feels to have a job that doesn’t appreciate my hard work and will terminate my employment at the drop of a dime,” Jelks stated.

Though “The Cosby Show” star has remained an inspiration to the rapper, according to The Associated Press, Cosby, 86, has been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment by more than 60 women. Although he was the first celebrity tried and convicted as part of the #MeToo era — spending nearly three years in a Pennsylvania state prison — Cosby has denied all allegations involving sexually related crimes.

In 2021, Cosby was released from prison after a higher court overturned his conviction.

The rapper emphasized that Cosby continues to inspire him.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Jelks anchors a podcast, “The Memphis Jelks Show,” where he hopes to bridge worlds and unite communities across racial, religious, and political boundaries.

Listeners can download “The 89th Day” directly from Jelks’ websites: memphisjelks.com or memphis.jelks.bandcamp.com.