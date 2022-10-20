D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson formally endorsed Ward 5 Council member Kenyan McDuffie on Thursday for one of the two at-large council seats up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election.

“Kenyan McDuffie has been an effective leader on the council not just for Ward 5 but for every District resident,” Mendelson said. “I am proud to endorse Kenyan McDuffie for at-large because I know he will continue to come up with real solutions to tackle our greatest challenges.”

McDuffie, who currently serves on the council as a Democrat, is running as an independent in the general election. Council members Anita Bonds (D-At Large) and Elissa Silverman (I-At Large) are also vying for the seats along with five other candidates.

McDuffie, who has served on the council since 2012, is the chair of the council’s Committee on Business and Economic Development and its chairman pro tempore, presiding when Mendelson is away.