D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson announced he has appointed former Mayor Anthony Williams as chairman of the D.C. Tax Revision Commission, as well as five other members.

Under the leadership of Williams, the commission has one year to prepare recommendations to the D.C. Council that advocates fairness and equity in the city’s tax system in terms of apportionment, broadening the tax base, making tax policy more competitive with surrounding jurisdictions, spurring job creation and economic growth and modernizing and simplifying the tax code.

“In the appointments, I am making I sought a range of philosophies,” Mendelson said in a statement Friday. “These individuals bring deep experience and are highly respected. I am especially thankful that Mayor Williams has agreed to chair this effort and am very hopeful that the council and current mayor will receive useful recommendations for improving our tax code.”

The other appointees to the commission are Rahsaan G. Bernard, president of Building Bridges Across the River; Erica Williams, executive director of the DC Fiscal Policy Institute; Yesim Taylor, executive director of the DC Policy Center; Rashad Young, former D.C. City Administrator and the senior vice president and chief strategy officer at Howard University and Gregory McCarthy, senior vice president, community engagement for the Washington Nationals.

Council member Elissa Silverman (I-At Large), while supportive of the commission, voiced her concerns about the appointment process.

“I have a lot of personal respect for all of those named,” she tweeted Friday. “It is disappointing there was no council discussion of appointees. It is not an independent commission; the chairman of the commission actively lobbies the council on taxes. How can this be seen as fair and impartial?”