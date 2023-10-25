In a historic visit, Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller (D) stopped by Bladensburg’s Elizabeth Seton High School to discuss mental health and school-based wellness initiatives with an auditorium packed full of students on Oct. 17. This was the first time a sitting lieutenant governor visited the all-girls college preparatory institution, and the conversations weren’t political, but rather aimed at prioritizing the overall health of Seton students.

Maryland Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller gives a talk on mental health, leadership, and the philosophy that has helped her to achieve in both politics and science despite a lack of peers that looked like her. (Richard D. Elliott/The Washington Informer)

“Make sure you are paying close attention. I’ve asked the Seton herstorians and this is the first time we’ve ever hosted a lieutenant governor,” said Seton President Dr. Lisa Grillo. “Lieutenant Governor Miller has been laser-focused on mental health. She has been a leading advocate for mental health awareness and support during times of great mental stress for young women. In her role she has pioneered initiatives to provide critical resources and support to those who need it most.”

Overall health is important to Seton as part of the school’s initiative, Project SetonBeWell.

Faculty, staff and parent wellness are all major parts of the school’s efforts.

Miller has made mental health awareness one of her key agenda items as the Lieutenant Governor. Across the past year, she says the Moore-Miller Administration has distributed nearly $1.5 billion in state aid for mental health resources. According to Miller, COVID isolation, gun violence and academic stress are just a few of the factors contributing to the current mental health crisis, particularly affecting young people.

The lieutenant governor also offered advice. She advocated that those present get comfortable with public speaking, a skill that Americans rate rather uncomfortably, and to center service in their lives by applying for the first cohort of the service year option.

“Empathy and compassion are what will bring this country together. We all come with unique journeys and when we meet other people, they come with their own journey and their own traumas,” Miller said. “We’re all unique, but can we feel the pain that others are going through personally? I approach everything through a lens of compassion and empathy and vulnerability. I learned that my assignment is to make space in rooms where I was the only person that looked like me.”

Grillo said Miller “related to the girls on the importance of focusing on their own mental health and removing some of the stigmas attached to mental health so the girls can live healthy lives.”

“I appreciate her sharing her story as a woman leader and as a woman of color, being that this is an all-girls school,” the school’s president added.

In addition to mental health, the event also highlighted girl power. The event acknowledged Bladensburg Mayor Takesha James, and the historic nature of Miller’s election. Miller is only the second woman to serve as the Lieutenant Governor of Maryland, and the first immigrant to serve in the position. Her service in the legislature and work as a civil engineer was also highlighted.

“I am so proud to be here with girl power and I’m fangirling so much over Dr. Grillo, isn’t she remarkable,” Miller told the students. “Not only did she come back to her alma mater, but she has made service a major part of her life. She is a caregiver for her mother, like I am.”