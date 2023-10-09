World Mental Health Day is on Oct.10, offering a time to reflect on the importance of acknowledging mental health and resources to help navigate its effects.

“Are You Okay?” is a new children’s book by Anthony Tilghman to introduce youth to important conversations on mental health. (Courtesy photo)

Dropping on World Mental Health Day, media specialist, author and Washington Informer photographer Anthony Tilghman, released a new children’s book “Are You Okay,” in order to introduce youth to important conversations on mental health.

The author said he decided to write the book to encourage children to “be kind and to be aware of the mental challenges that everyday people face throughout their lifetime.”

The Importance of Teaching Children About Mental Health

“Are You Okay?” is about a child who is told stories about various mental health challenges and how simply posing the title question can be a great comfort during hard times.

Tilghman shared that teaching kids to “offer a friendly ear,” to their friends and loved ones at an early age can better prepare them to be able to deal with such challenges later in life.

As a father to a 1-year-old, who is a huge inspiration behind his book, Tilghman hopes that his daughter will one day be able to learn, not only from “Are You Okay,” but all the books he writes. His works, including: “Bull the Bully,” “Black Male Black Hoodie, and “From Homelessness to Cool: The Anthony Tilghman Story” (all accessible on Amazon), discuss social issues and help children to begin understanding the effects each challenge has on society.

Mental Health Awareness and Helpful Daily Regimens

Tilghman disclosed that he has struggled with mental health challenges, and through his journey, has realized that he is not the only one. CDC research has found that more than 1 in 5 U.S. adults lives with a mental illness. Further, Mental Health America found that 10.6%, the equivalent of 2.5 million, of youth cope with depression.

Despite challenges, there are options that can be utilized to positively combat or cope with the effects of mental health challenges.

Tilghman shared a few of the daily regimens that help him throughout his busy schedule.

“My way of dealing with mental challenges is to take a walk and play some chess, which both really helps me clear my mind.”

NIH reports that 30 minutes of walking every day helps boost your mood and overall health. In addition, NIH reports that adequate sleep, practicing gratitude, setting goals, and focusing on keeping a positive mindset help improve your mental health overall.

Supporting Mental Health Education in Our Communities

In honor of World Mental Health Day and the release of his book, Tilghman will be reading his book to second graders at Francis T. Evans Elementary School on Oct. 10.

He explained that the opportunity gives him a chance to not only spread the word about his book, but also allows him to illuminate the importance of having a better understanding of mental health.

He also shared that he will be participating in the “Ferebee Hope: Family Literacy Festival,” taking place on Oct. 21. The festival allows registered families with young children to receive books, school supplies, haircuts, grocery gift cards, and more.

Serving the youth and ensuring their overall health is key to Tilghman. The author and father emphasized he “really want[s] to make sure that kids are receiving the mental health support they need, despite the background they come from.”