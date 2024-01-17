Personal distress and traumatic events — including dealing with stalkers — contribute to mental health challenges. National Stalking Awareness Day, on Jan. 18, recognizes the approximately 3.4 million people who are stalked in a one-year period throughout the United States, highlighting the severe level of emotional and mental distress caused by this often dangerous chain of events.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, stalking is defined as a “pattern of behavior used to intimidate or threaten someone,” which is particularly directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable fear for their safety or that of others, while suffering substantial emotional distress. Unfortunately, one in 12 women and one in 45 men will be stalked in their lifetime.

Although it is not widely talked about, the concerning issue of stalking has been a significant roadblock for some women and even men while attempting their dating journey, and even while traveling in their everyday routine.

In order to be aware of stalkers, it is imperative to stay alert of cars and the people in one’s path and vicinity.