The National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) celebrates the 50th anniversary of “What’s Going On,” the iconic album by D.C.’s native son Marvin Gaye. With the “What’s Going On, Now,” concert is on June 16 and 17 at the Kennedy Center, NSO will feature a group of top vocalists interpreting Gaye’s lyrics in new arrangements for songs from his best-selling album as well as other songs recorded by the “Prince of Motown.”

Local poets and writers from organizations “826DC,” “Shout Mouse Press,” and “Words, Beats & Life,” will put their spin on Gaye’s messages. The youth poets range in age from middle school to college and their performance is coordinated by Marc Bamuthi Joseph, a spoken-word poet who is the Kennedy Center’s vice president and artistic director of social impact.

This upcoming performance at the Kennedy Center has been in the making for quite some time, according to Principal Pops Conductor Steven Reineke. There have been few instances that Gaye performed “What’s Going On” in its entirety, except for one legendary exception, which was at the Kennedy Center with the symphony on May 1, 1972.

“It was called ‘What’s Going On – Live’,” said Reineke. “He was very nervous and almost pulled out at the last minute. Now we are doing it with incredible vocalists joining us.”

The lineup of vocalists will take the concert beyond “What’s Going On” to honor Gaye’s impact on culture through his other hits, including his work with Tammi Terrell. Some of the women vocalists include Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams and Grammy-nominated pop/ soul star Emily King. Male vocalists scheduled to perform are singer, songwriter and producer Bilal, three-time Tony and Grammy-nominated Broadway star Joshua Henry, internationally renowned keyboardist, singer and former member of Snarky Puppy Cory Henry, and three-time Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Luke James.

The Marvin Gaye tribute brings Henry back to the Kennedy Center. The Hamilton star will release a new single on June 30 called “Burning Up.”

“The cast is incredible with so many people I’ve admired, and to do it for the icon and the legend that is Marvin is an honor. Between him and Donny Hathaway, they have developed my sound as a singer.”

For ticket information, visit the Kennedy Center website at https://www.kennedy-center.org