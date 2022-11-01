Metro police officers on Tuesday began issuing tickets to people who haven’t paid the fare to ride the transit system’s trains and buses.

Metro officials said fare evasion results in losses of tens of millions of dollars for the agency. Signs have been posted at Metro stations warning customers about the enforcement of the fare payment policy.

Metro police have handed out written warnings to customers seen hopping over the fare gates.

The clampdown on fare evaders comes as Metro officials estimate that a $185 million shortfall looms in its budget.

“Our message is just, please, if you have the ability to pay, pay your fare,” said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke, WTOP reported.