Courtesy of WMATA

Metro has scaled back its bus service as coronavirus cases surge in the D.C. metropolitan area and the transit agency’s workforce subsequently dwindles amid increasing numbers of employees testing positive.

The changes, which started Monday, have Metrobus operating on a Saturday schedule during the weekdays, though some routes will have additional trips, WRC-TV (Channel 4) reported.

Bus drivers can opt not to pick up maskless customers and customer service center operators will work virtually. Metrorail will operate on its regular schedule, officials say, WRC reported.

More and more Metro employees have been unavailable to work due to COVID-19 diagnoses or having to quarantine after exposure, agency officials said.

The transit agency advised its bus customers to consider “alternative sources of transportation” including Metrorail, WRC reported.

