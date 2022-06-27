Metro on Monday introduced lower late-night fares to get more customers to use the D.C.-area transit system after hours.

Metrorail’s weeknight $2 flat fare per one-way trip starts at 9:30 p.m. That $2 fare is already in effect on weekends.

Additionally, the agency is offering Metrorail and Metrobus unlimited monthly passes, which are good for travel beginning Friday. Prices for these unlimited passes are dependent on distance traveled and now are based on 32 trips a month, down from 36.

After monthly unlimited pass holders reach the 32 mark, trips are free for the rest of the month.

“As gas prices remain high and people continue to increase travel and commute to work more often, lowering the price of unlimited passes makes Metrorail and Metrobus an even more attractive option for work and pleasure travel throughout the region,” Metro Board Chair Paul C. Smedberg said in a statement.