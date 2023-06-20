Metro, the Washington region’s public transit system, announced Tuesday its plan to offer reduced fares for low-income riders.

The Metro Lift plan provides a 50% discount on rail and bus fares for qualified customers. The discount will reduce the cost of a bus trip to just $1 and rail fare to as little as $1 and no more than $3, depending on how far a rider travels.

The plan was approved by Metro’s board of directors in the fiscal year 2024 budget.

“Metro Lift expands our reduced-fare program offerings and provides another opportunity for us to make transit accessible,” said Metro General Manager Randy Clarke. “Everyone deserves safe, affordable, and reliable transportation, and Metro Lift provides more access for those who need it.”

Riders who receive SNAP benefits in Maryland, Virginia and the District qualify for the program and can enroll at wmata.com/MetroLift. Appointment scheduling also opened Tuesday for in-person enrollment, which starts June 26.

Customers can make appointments by calling 1-888-762-7874 for enrollment centers at Metro Center and Metro headquarters in the District and the New Carrollton Metro Center in Maryland. Benefits will be downloaded on SmarTrip cards.