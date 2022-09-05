Five Metro stations along the Orange Line east of the Stadium-Armory Station will be back in service Tuesday.

The stations closed for maintenance, platform reconstruction and upgrades were at Minnesota Avenue and Deanwood in D.C. and in Cheverly, Landover and New Carrollton in Prince George’s County, Md. The stations have been closed since May 28.

Customers of those stations have had to ride shuttle buses to the Stadium-Armory Station to continue their trips on Metrorail, WUSA-TV (Channel 9) reported.

The reopening of those stations highlights the completion of a four-year program to rehabilitate and modernize 20 outdoor stations across Metro’s Blue, Orange, Silver, Yellow and Green lines.

“I’d like to thank our customers, employees, contractors, jurisdictional partners, and everyone in the National Capital Region who made this project possible,” Metro General Manager Randy Clarke said in a statement. “The completion of this project demonstrates our commitment to delivering a sustainable, equitable, and world-class transit system to the National Capital Region.”

While Orange Line service will be restored, remaining work exists at the eastside bus relocation at the New Carrollton Station, and portions of Park & Ride and Kiss & Ride lots will be closed through September and as late as October, Metro said.