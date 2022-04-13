Metro officials have increased patrols by the transit agency’s police officers throughout the system in the wake of Tuesday’s mass shooting on a New York City subway car.

In an email sent to WTOP, Metro spokeswoman Ian Jannetta said the D.C.-area transit agency is monitoring the developing situation in New York.

“There is no known, specific or credible threat to Metro at this time,” Janetta said. “Additional K-9 sweeps and patrols are being implemented in the system as a precaution.”

Metro is requesting staffers and customers to immediately report any suspicious activity to authorities.