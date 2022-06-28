Overview: The U.S. Department of Justice awarded a $905,000 grant for the program to equip officers with body cameras.

The Metro Transit Police Department has been awarded a $905,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice to equip officers with body worn cameras (BWC).



Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo said in a statement that he thinks the program is a step in the right direction. “Our focus remains on safety, transparency and building community partnerships.” Anzallo was appointed to lead MTPD on February 2, 2022, and had served as the interim chief of police since August 2021. He’s a 30 year veteran of law enforcement in the District, having been a Metropolitan Police Department officer before joining the Metro Transit Police in 2018.

Metro plans to officially implement a BWC program by 2023 after working internally to draft policies and procedures, now under review by the DOJ. MTD also plans additional public outreach prior to rolling out the program, in addition to training officers.