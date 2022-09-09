Metro will change the name for five rail stations on signage and maps throughout the system starting Sunday.

The changes, requested by jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board: North Bethesda from White Flint, Downtown Largo from Largo Town Center, Tysons from Tysons Corner, Hyattsville Crossing from Prince George’s Plaza, and West Falls Church VT from West Falls Church VT/UVA.

Customers will see immediate changes on digital maps throughout rail stations, bus displays, wmata.com, Trip Planner, and Next Arrivals.

Metrobus destination signs and announcements will recognize new station names and maps will be gradually updated once new Silver Line stations and Potomac Yard Station open for passengers.

Metro is working with each jurisdictional partner to coordinate rollouts for the name changes to minimize confusion for customers.