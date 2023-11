The MGM Harbor Business Expo and Procurement Networking Opportunity Event will take place on Nov. 16 from 6-8 p.m. at the facility’s Grand Ballroom in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

The purpose of this in-person event is to learn about various procurement opportunities and resources available for the business community.

For more information, email Karey Alston at kialston@co.pg.md.us or call 301-952-3688 or Mirinda Jackson at MDJackson1@co.pg.md.us or call 301-952-4919.