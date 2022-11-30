The Washington Informer, the District’s leading Black and woman-owned news organization, has named Micha Green its Managing Editor, replacing former editor D. Kevin McNeir.

Micha comes with more than six years of experience as a journalist with expertise in both print and digital publishing. A native Washingtonian, Green received a Bachelor of Arts from Fordham University, where she majored in Theatre, and a Master of Journalism from the University of Maryland’s prestigious Philip Merrill College of Journalism.

Micha worked as the D.C. and Digital Editor for the AFRO American Newspapers for four years before her most recent position as Features Content Editor at the Baltimore Sun.

She is also a proud member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated Xi Omega Chapter.

Micha is also an actress, and in her spare time, she teaches Zumba, enjoys running and participating in races, and cuddles with her dogs.

“It is an honor to invite Micha to lead our Washington Informer team,” said publisher Denise Rolark Barnes. “I have observed her over the years and was struck by her passion for the Black Press, as well as her passion for covering local D.C. area news.”

“Micha has garnered enormous respect from those who have worked with her and upon hearing of her hiring, several individuals have shared positive reactions,” Rolark Barnes added.

“While we are committed to continuing publishing a print product, we are also striving to expand our reach to those who prefer a digital experience,” Rolark Barnes added. “Micha appreciates the history, legacy and value of the printed Black Press, but she also comes with expertise and a plan to help us reach our digital publishing goals.”

“We welcome Micha, and our entire team looks forward to working together to better serve our readers as we move towards exciting times ahead.”

A longtime reader of the publication, Micha said she is excited and honored to work with the Washington Informer.

“I’m elated to join the Washington Informer team, and have long been inspired by the work of the organization and the force that is Denise Rolark Barnes,” she said. “I’m excited about the opportunity to work with this wonderful team, contribute to the legacy of the paper, help grow the publication and fearlessly tell stories. As John Lewis famously said, it’s time to make some ‘good trouble.’”

The Washington Informer was established in October 1964 by Dr. Calvin W. Rolark, Sr. In addition to the weekly print publication distributed on Thursdays, The Washington Informer is also available on line at www.washingtoninformer.com. Readers can also subscribe to WIN Daily, a digital daily newsletter delivered by email or follow the news on social media including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn. WIN-TV is a weekly digital broadcast hosted by Washington Informer Publisher Denise Rolark Barnes and aired Fridays from noon to 1 PM on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.