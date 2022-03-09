Today, When We All Vote Co-Chairs Michelle Obama and Chris Paul launched its first campaign for Historically Black College and Universities called the VOTE LOUD HBCU Squad Challenge. The challenge wants HBCU students to lead efforts in voter registration, education and mobilization on their campuses and in their communities.

Squads on HBCU campuses across the country will receive grants of up to $3,000 to support their nonpartisan work such as hosting events and voter registration drives, training new volunteers, educating voters and canvassing their campus and surrounding communities.

There’s a competitive element too. The Squads with the most creative ideas can win campus events with celebrity appearances.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018, and partnered with Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington and Rita Wilson.

Stephanie L. Young is the Executive Director of When We All Vote. She says she’s excited for this initiative. “As a proud HBCU graduate, I know that our Historically Black Colleges and Universities are the heartbeat of Black culture, and it’s critical that we make sure voting is a part of that culture.” She continued, “And I’m also thrilled to start this work early to end the cycle of engaging these campuses only in the fall before major elections.”

When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a national initiative to increase participation in elections by helping to close the race and age gap. In 2020, When We All Vote reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered to vote.