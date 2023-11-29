With worshippers representing six Church of Christ congregations across Maryland gathered at Suitland Road Church of Christ, spirits were high and people were excited to be back together for the Mid-Atlantic Fall Gospel Meeting.

“We have been missing each other after three years of dealing with COVID-19.” said Jerome Jones, director of the Mid-Atlantic Chorus, in between leading a collection of a cappella songs during the event

Ministers from various churches preached on topics related to the four-day event’s theme: “Back to the Basics Building on the Blueprint of the Bible.”

“Anytime the gospel is preached, we want to be there to support the man of God,” said Bro. Deon Booker, senior minister at the host church, Suitland Road Church of Christ.

After the COVID-19 pandemic, when many church buildings were closed and worship was relegated to online or in-person with a mask, the Fall Gospel Meeting was more than a welcomed event for Church of Christ congregations in the Mid-Atlantic area.

On Saturday, Nov. 18, Suitland hosted “The Easternaires,” a chorus from the New York area, the Mid-Atlantic Chorus, and the ensemble Victory in concert. Bro. Douglas Goodman, minister at Capital Church of Christ in Annapolis, then preached from the topic, “Building On the Cornerstone of Righteousness.”

On Sunday, Nov. 19, Bro. Garrick “Ricky” Cook from Laurel Church of Christ preached a message entitled “Building on the Foundation of God that Standeth Sure. After Bro. Kevin Bethea from East Baltimore Church of Christ delivered message entitled “Whose Doctrine is it Anyway.”

Minister Wilie Rupert from the Central Church of Christ in Baltimore preached a sermon entitled “The Results of Building on the Blueprint of the Bible,” Monday night.

Bro. Donald Ballard III, minister of the University Park Church of Christ in Hyattsville, preached the final message entitled, “Vessels in a Great House.”

Minister Donald Ballard III preaches at Suitland Road Church of Christ during the 2023 Mid-Atlantic Fall Gospel Meeting. (Hamil R. Harris/The Washington Informer)

“Beloved, we don’t go to Satan’s playground and play by our rules,” Ballard preached. “If we dance with Satan in this little sin game you don’t lead, he leads.”

The Tuesday night service was the final night of the revival, but it is the start of a season where congregations across the spectrum host events — from revivals and gospel meetings, to holiday concerts and stage productions.

“Gospel meetings are intended for the lost and revivals are meant for the saved,” Ballard said in an interview. “The revival was an attempt to encourage people to be vessels of honor. This was also an effort for people to return to their first love because everything that they need is in Christ.”

Willis and Denise Johnson, who attend the Glenarden Church of Christ, said that they were glad to attend the event Monday night.

“I thought it was a very good experience,” said Denise Johnson. “It was a renewal for me and my family and hopefully souls will be saved. The main purpose of a Gospel meeting is for people to know the truth about the word of God.”